FBI Seeking Suspect in Boston Armed Robberies

Multiple armed robberies in Hyde Park and Mattapan are under investigation by the FBI Boston Division

The FBI Boston Division is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in a series of armed robberies in Boston.

The agency shared surveillance footage of one robbery at an unnamed store, noting the incidents occurred in Hyde Park and Mattapan.

Authorities did not reveal the number of incidents in which the man seen on the video is suspected.

The surveillance footage is dated at 9:41 p.m. on Feb. 20.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-857-386-2000. Tips can also be left here, the FBI said.

