FBI Underwater Team to Search for Evidence in Billerica Stretch of Concord River

An underwater search team with the FBI will be at the Concord River this week in Billerica, Massachusetts, helping the FBI's Boston bureau with an ongoing investigation.

The Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team (USERT), which is out of New York, is searching for "specific evidence," according to a news release from the FBI Boston Division.

Although the release did not specify what is being investigated or what the evidence is, authorities said they are not looking for human remains and there is not a threat to public safety associated with the search.

One lane of the River Street Bridge will be closed during active search hours, beginning at around 9 a.m.

Additional details have not been released.

