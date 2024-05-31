FDA approves Moderna's RSV vaccine

Moderna Inc. has landed its second product approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration after its COVID-19 vaccine.
The Cambridge drugmaker’s mRNA vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, got the green light from the FDA on Friday. It was approved to protect adults 60 years and older from lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV infection.
