Federal agents on scene in East Boston

Federal agents were spotted conducting an operation in East Boston on Wednesday.

The agents, wearing vests marked "POLICE - federal agent," could be seen going door to door Wednesday afternoon, including at a home on Paris Street. At one point NBC10 Boston cameras captured agents putting a man inside a vehicle.

It was not immediately clear what agencies were involved in the case or what the operation involved.

This is a developing story. NBC10 Boston has a crew on scene and will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.