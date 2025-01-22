Boston

Federal agents on scene in East Boston

By Thea DiGiammerino

Federal agents on scene in East Boston, Massachusetts on Jan. 22, 2025.
NBC10 Boston

Federal agents were spotted conducting an operation in East Boston on Wednesday.

The agents, wearing vests marked "POLICE - federal agent," could be seen going door to door Wednesday afternoon, including at a home on Paris Street. At one point NBC10 Boston cameras captured agents putting a man inside a vehicle.

It was not immediately clear what agencies were involved in the case or what the operation involved.

This is a developing story. NBC10 Boston has a crew on scene and will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.

Boston
