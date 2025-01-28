6 states sue over Trump's sudden federal funding pause

Attorneys general from six states — Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Illinois and California — are filing a lawsuit to stop the Trump administration's sudden pause to federal funding.

They made the announcement at a virtual news conference Tuesday afternoon.

"The president does not get to decide which laws to enforce, and for whom," New York Attorney General Letitia James said.

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell said Trump was "stripping funding from the very families that rely on these precious resources."

The orders deal with federal grant and loan disbursement as well as transgender members of the military. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston https://bsky.app/profile/nbcboston.com

The White House is pausing federal grants and loans starting Tuesday as President Donald Trump's administration begins an across-the-board ideological review of its spending, causing confusion and panic among organizations that rely on Washington for their financial lifeline.

Administration officials said the decision was necessary to ensure that all funding complies with Trump's executive orders, which are intended to undo progressive steps on transgender rights, environmental justice and diversity, equity and inclusion, or DEI, efforts.

They also said that federal assistance to individuals would not be affected, including Social Security, Medicare, food stamps, student loans and scholarships.

The issue dominated the first briefing held by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. She said the administration was trying to be “good stewards” of public money by making sure that there was "no more funding for transgenderism and wokeness.”

The attorneys general took issue with such phrasing, calling it irresponsible.