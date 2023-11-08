prostitution

Feds announcing ‘high-end brothel network' bust in Mass., Va.: WATCH LIVE

They didn't release more information about what was involved in the network or who was arrested

By Asher Klein

Federal prosecutors are set to reveal arrests in a bust of a brothel network working in Greater Boston and eastern Virginia.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts was due to hold a news conference "to announce arrests in connection w/ sophisticated high-end brothel network operating out of apartment complexes," the prosecutors said in a tweet.

A poster showing an advertisement for an alleged brothel that was displayed at a news conference in Boston on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023.
A poster showing an advertisement for an alleged brothel that was displayed at a news conference in Boston on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

