After hundreds of complaints about rancid odor in Grafton, Mass. AG files lawsuit

A stinky situation in Grafton, Massachusetts, is prompting legal action from the state's Attorney General's Office.

The AGO announced Thursday that it has filed a lawsuit against Feedback Earth, Inc., a sustainable waste management service. It comes after months of complaints from area residents who say the methods the company uses to process waste are creating putrid odors. The company processes food waste and turns it into animal feed.

The lawsuit alleges that the smell is a side effect of a "pattern of environmental permit violations and unsanitary conditions" at the facility.

"No one should be unable to enjoy their yard, walk their neighborhood, or open their windows because a company, even one with an important mission, is prioritizing its business over complying with reasonable and sound environmental laws and regulations that protect the health of our residents,” said Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell.

Residents have likened the odor to rotten seafood and decaying bodies.

The AGO alleges that the company improperly stored food waste, processed spoiled food, and made changes to its operations without informing the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection. The lawsuit claims that the company has violated the state's Clean Air Act and Solid Waste Act.

The office noted that the issue got worse over the summer, and says this was when the company began processing lobster shells without approval by MassDEP.

MassDEP and Feedback Earth received hundreds of complaints about the smell, according to the AGO. Among the allegations in the lawsuit is that Feedback Earth made it more difficult for residents to file complaints by changing its hotline number, telling residents to make reports outside the MassDEP-mandated hotline, and making unannounced visits to complainants' homes.

Reached by email on Friday, Feedback Earth CEO and owner Alison Greenlee said she could not make a specific comment on the lawsuit, but said they hope to find a solution for the community.

"We are proud of our ability to divert food waste from landfill and unlock critical resources for local businesses. There is no higher priority at FeedBack than to eliminate all perceived community disturbances," she wrote.