Truck flips in apparent ‘Storrowing' in Fenway (PHOTOS)

Traffic was moving slowly around the truck on Storrow Drive

By Asher Klein

An apparently "Storrowed" truck on its side on Storrow Drive in Boston's Fenway neighborhood Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

A truck tipped over in an apparent "Storrowing" Tuesday in Boston.

First responders were at the scene at the Bowker Overpass in Fenway where the box truck was on its side, with damage to its roof and windshield.

Traffic was moving slowly around the truck on Storrow Drive. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

