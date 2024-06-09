Fewer doughnuts, more bagels: This week's Greater Boston restaurant news

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between June 3 and June 9.

Rocco's Doughnut Company in Burlington Closes Its Doors

A location of a group of doughnut shops in the northern suburbs of Boston has said farewell.

Zurito Plans to Open in the Former Bin 26 Enoteca Space in Boston's Beacon Hill

A now-closed restaurant and wine bar is being replaced by a new dining spot with a connection to the place.

Dryft to Open in Wellesley This Summer

An upscale restaurant in Revere that offers seafood, pasta, and more is expanding to the western suburbs of Boston.

Tenderoni's in Boston's Fenway Has Closed; High Street Place Location Will Remain Open

A Fenway restaurant known in part for its pizza has shut down, though its original location in downtown Boston will remain in operation.

Rebelle Bagels Opens in Cambridge's Kendall Square

A James Beard Award nominee has officially moved her Providence bagel shop to Cambridge.

