Field Hospital at Worcester's DCU Center Closes Monday

The field hospital at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts is taking a hiatus as coronavirus vases drop.

Generally, Massachusetts' coronavirus metrics have been trending downward in the past several weeks. Public health officials reported 1,508 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 30 more deaths on Sunday. The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 decreased to 636.

The closure isn't permanent, but UMass Memorial Health Care is pausing operations due to the decline in cases. Officials will continue to monitor COVID-19 trends across the state. From there, the state will decide whether to resume operations or close the field hospital.

At full capacity, the field hospital can accommodate 220 patients, though there are far less patients there currently seeking care. Less than 10 patients were being treated in the DCU Center as of last week, which is when they stopped accepting new patients.

A hospital spokesperson told NBC 10 Boston earlier this month that staff would begin screening patients on March 10 to ensure they are ready to be discharged by March 15.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The facility only treats people with COVID-19 to alleviate pressure on the Massachusetts health care system. The field hospital first opened about one year ago. It closed in May of last year and reopened in December 2020.