Fiery Crash in Canterbury, NH

By Nathalie Sczublewski

A Canterbury, New Hampshire highway was shut down after a fiery crash Saturday night. 

State Police say they received a call of a vehicle driving in a reckless manner on I-93. An officer observed the vehicle traveling 85 m.p.h. In a 70 m.p.h. Zone and having lane control issues. The officer got behind the vehicle and witnessed the car veer off the road. 

The vehicle crashed into trees and caught fire in the area of I-93 north in Canterbury. The officer was able to pull the driver out of the burning vehicle with the assistance of another passing motorist.

Canterbury Firefighters say the car was fully engulfed in flames and put out the fire. The operator of the car was transported to Concord Hospital for evaluation. The driver of the car was identified as Vito Paulino, 43, of Manchester, New Hampshire and was driving while impaired. Paulino was arrested for DWI. 

The highway was shut down and reduced down to one lane Saturday night. 

