Fiery car crash off I-495 in Hopkinton causes injuries

By Asher Klein

Images of a fiery car crash off I-495 in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, shared by the local fire department.
Handout

A car crashed into the woods and caught fire off Interstate 495 in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, according to local officials.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the crash, how many people were hurt or how seriously.

The Hopkinton Fire Department shared only that the crash took place on I-495 north near mile marker 56, along with photos of a car perched in trees, flames licking from its windows.

Neither the Massachusetts Department of Transportation nor Massachusetts State Police immediately shared any information about the crash.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

