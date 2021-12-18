Local

Massachusetts

Fiery Southborough Crash Displaces Residents, Injures Two

The fire had already spread into the first and second floors of the house after engulfing the vehicle by the the time the firefighters arrived

By Avantika Panda

A vehicle that collided with a residential house caught fire early Saturday morning.

Southborough Fire Department said they responded to reports of the fiery crash into a house at 89 Framingham Rd. around 1:30 a.m.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

The fire had already spread into the first and second floors of the house after engulfing the vehicle by the the time the firefighters arrived.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to flames engulfing vehicle and spreading into the first and second floors of the home. They extinguished the fire within half hour with aid from the Marlborough and Westborough Fire Departments.

Officials said the driver and passenger suffered serious injuries and were transported to the hospital. While the residents safely escaped without any injuries, they are displaced from their home pertaining to the damages from the fire.

No other information has been disclosed, and officials didn't say how they believed the crash happened. The crash remains under investigation.

Local

Massachusetts 4 hours ago

Mass. Egg, Pork Production Concerns Linger With No Deal Reached

mask mandate 24 hours ago

Omicron Delays Announcement on Mass. School Mask Mandate

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsfirecrashAccidentSouthborough
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us