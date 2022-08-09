Local

Block Island Ferry

Fight on Block Island Ferry Results in Multiple Injuries

The extent of the injuries is still unknown

By Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

A fight on the Block Island Ferry broke out Monday night, resulting in multiple injuries, according to NBC affiliate WJAR-TV.

The Narragansett fire chief confirmed the incident to WJAR, which reported that the ferry was on its way back and headed toward the Point Judith ferry terminal.

Crews with the news outlet saw multiple rescues and first responders at the terminal. Several agencies responded, including Rhode Island State Police, the Coast Guard, alongside Narragansett police and fire.

The extent of the injuries is still unknown, and authorities have not released additional information.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More Rhode Island News

Rhode Island Jul 30

2 Men Drown in Rhode Island Pond

Rhode Island Jul 26

Rhode Island Restaurant Facing Backlash for Posting Anti-Semitic Meme

This article tagged under:

Block Island FerryRhode Islandnarragansett
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us