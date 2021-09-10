Fighter Jets to Fly in Formation Over Mass. on 20th Anniversary of Sept. 11

Massachusetts Air National Guard jets will fly over Massachusetts on Saturday, September 11, to honoring the people who've served the nation on the day of the attacks and in the 20 years since.

The F-15C Eagle flyovers with the 104th Fighter Wing will pass in formation over the Otis Air National Guard base about 10 a.m., followed by Quincy, Maria College in Paxton and the Ludlow Fire Department every ten minutes through about 10:30 a.m.

The planes will make their final flyover about 11:15 a.m. by passing over the historic naval ship USS Constitution, which is due to be sailing through Boston Harbor carrying living Medal of Honor recipients, who are in Boston for their annual convention.

A U.S. military Blackhawk helicopter was taking veterans who've been given the Medal of Honor to various schools in Massachusetts Wednesday.

"The pilots of the 131st Fighter Squadron are honored to execute flyovers in memory of all those who served on this day as well as in the 20 years to follow," Lt. Col. Michael 'Shot' Glass, the squadron's commander, said in a statement.

The military tribute is one of many events marking the solemn anniversary happening around Massachusetts on Saturday.