Fights Appear to Break Out at Carson Beach as Memorial Day Winds Down

Fights appeared to break out Monday night at Carson Beach in East Boston.

Massachusetts State Police could be seen trying to disperse the Memorial Day crowds as the long, holiday weekend came to an end.

As people were seen jumping on cars in the parking lot, authorities were trying to get dozens of people, including teens, to leave the beach.

This all comes as the rising temperatures have led to crowds at area beaches, and in some cases, arrests from unruly behavior.

On Sunday, officers and local pastors spoke out about the violence.

The pastors say one of the best jobs a young person can do is be a lifeguard, and the state is still recruiting lifeguards for this summer.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to authorities to learn more about what happened Monday night at Carson Beach, but we have not heard back at this time.