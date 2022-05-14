Fights Break Out at Revere Beach as Hundreds Gather; Boy Hospitalized

Police at Revere Beach were working to control crowds of hundreds after fights broke out near the historic Massachusetts beach's bandstand Saturday afternoon, officials said.
A boy was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with a "potentially serious injury," state police said in a tweet, without providing more details.
The fights -- it wasn't clear how many -- broke out about 5 p.m., and several hundred people had gathered, police said. Local officers were working with troopers to control the crowds, and no arrests were announced by the early evening.
Temperatures were reaching record levels on Saturday across New England. Saturday's incident in Revere comes a day after several fights broke out up the coast in Hampton Beach in New Hampshire, leading to several arrests.
Revere Beach is the country's first public beach.