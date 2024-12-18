Film crew falls through thin ice in Acton

A film crew shooting an independent movie ended up becoming the center of their own drama when they fell through thin ice on a pond in Acton, Massachusetts.

A crew member went out in a kayak, but the kayak went through the ice and he fell into the water.

People on shore called 911, and four other members of the crew went out on the ice to try to make the rescue, but all ended up in the water, as well.

"When the fire department arrived, all of the people had gotten out and the last person was just being pulled out by the film crew," said Acton Fire Chief Anita Arnum.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

All five, including four men and a woman, were lucky to get out on their own.

The pond is up to 12 feet deep and the water is frigid.

Four had to be taken to the hospital.

"They were all conscious," said Arnum. "Obviously cold, shivering, wet."

The film crew, identified by the fire department as Thinking Habits out of New York, initially told NBC10 Boston they had no affiliation with the incident, but then said everyone was OK, before declining to go into any details.

"It does put everyone at risk when someone goes through ice," said Arnum, who says it's generally best that bystanders don't take matters into their own hands.

"It's difficult," she said. "You see someone go through the ice, you want to save them, you're not fully prepared because you don't have the proper experience, it could have been worse."

The four people taken to the hospital have been treated and released.