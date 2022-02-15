Local

‘Fingers Crossed': Right Now the South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade is On, Mayor Says

South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade has suffered a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic

By Thea DiGiammerino

The city is moving forward with plans for the South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade to return in 2022, Mayor Michelle Wu said Tuesday.

This comes after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We anticipate the parade will happen and we’re working with community members on what that route looks like, but fingers crossed our metrics continue to go in the right direction," Wu said when asked about plans for the event on Tuesday.

Registration for the parade opened in September. It is scheduled for March 20, 2022.

The 2021 parade was one of a series of major events in Boston that were postponed due to the pandemic and Gov. Charlie Baker's restrictions on public gatherings.

Pre-pandemic the event was one that drew thousands to the city and was a big day for local businesses in the area.

