Fire at Boston salvage yard sends smoke high over Hyde Park

Images showed smoke billowing from a fire at a salvage yard in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood on Saturday.

Firefighters poured water onto the flames from the tops of ladders at the James G. Grant recycling center on Wolcott Street.

For the water to be sprayed onto the blaze, it took thousands of feet of fire hose, firefighters said.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt or how the fire started.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Companies are working at 2nd alarm fire at Grants salvage yard in Hyde Park. Thousands of feet of feeder is being used to bring water into the large area . pic.twitter.com/5SDq33LKV1 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 12, 2023

Thick smoke fills the scrap yard as companies run thousands of feet of hose, to reach the fire with limited water supply they are using relay pumping to get the water to the fire. pic.twitter.com/8s1B3Bonck — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 12, 2023