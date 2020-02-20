Fire at Car Dealership in Lynnfield Expected to Cause Traffic Delays

A fire at a Lynnfield car dealership on Route 1 is expected to cause early morning delays.

Firefighters responded to a call at Flagship Motorcars of Lynnfield, located at 385 Broadway Route 1 North, early Thursday morning.

The fire started in a car on the showroom floor, according to Lynnfield Fire Chief Glenn Davis. Security was walking around and noticed a glow underneath a car, when they alerted 911.

There are 12 cars on the showroom floor. It's believed that other cars will have damage, too. There was heavy fire and zero visability inside the building when firefighters arrived, Davis said.

The call came in around 4 a.m., and the fire was out as of 6:15 a.m. The state fire marshal has been brought in to investigate, according to Davis.