Fire at New Bedford Food Distributor Leaves Several Tractor Trailers Damaged

The company had planned to hold a food drive amid the outbreak of COVID-19

By Josh Sullivan

A fire at a food distribution facility in New Bedford, Massachusetts early Tuesday left several trucks damaged.

Firefighters responded to a Sid Wainer & Son's warehouse around 12:30 a.m.

At least seven tractor-trailer trucks at a loading dock were damaged or destroyed, WJAR reported. No injuries were reported.

"It's a shame, it's a tragedy," said New Bedford District Fire Chief Jeff Pothier.

The company had a food drive planned Wednesday to help local residents eat healthy amidst the outbreak of COVID-19.

