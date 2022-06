A fire at an Eversource station in Newton on Monday has sent one worker to the hospital.

The worker, who was not identified, suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to an Eversource spokesman.

The fire, which occurred around 11 a.m., led to a power outage for roughly 2,500 customers, the spokesman said. By noon, around 600 customers had had their power restored.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.