Fire at Popular Massachusetts Corn Maze May Have Been Intentionally Set

A fire at a popular Massachusetts corn maze is being investigated as suspicious, a spokesperson for the State Fire Marshal's Office confirmed Wednesday.

Fire investigators are looking into the fire that broke out early Tuesday at Davis Farmland in Sterling, Massachusetts. The owners of the farm said they believe the fire was arson.

Davis Farmland has been on the property since 1846, according to their website, and today welcomes families to its multiple acres for a variety of activities. The property's elaborate corn maze, known as the "Mega Maze," is a popular draw, especially in the fall.

In a statement, the farm owners said there were no injuries to either people or farm animals during the blaze and that they intend to rebuild what was damaged, with plans to reopen the maze in September. Other parts of the farm remain open.

"We are extremely thankful for the quick response from neighbors, Sterling Fire Department, Sterling Police Department, and the Fire and Explosions Investigation Unit of the Massachusetts State Police for containing and controlling the fire," the statement reads in part.