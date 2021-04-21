Local

Johnston

Fire at RI Poultry Farm Leaves 3,000 Chickens Dead

WJAR-TV

About 3,000 chickens were killed in a fire at a poultry farm in Johnston, Rhode Island, on Wednesday.

NBC affiliate WJAR reports that fire crews were called to Baffoni’s Poultry Farm on Greenville Avenue about 4:30 a.m. after a building housing 8,000 chickens caught fire.

The fire killed about 3,000 chickens on one side of the building, but crews were able to contain it before it spread to the building’s other coops. No one was reported injured in the fire.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire, but investigators said they didn't believe it was suspicious.

"We will rebuild and we will continue to provide the community with our farm fresh poultry products," the Baffoni family said in a statement.

