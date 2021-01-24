Local

Trapp Family Lodge

Fire At Well-Known Family Lodge in Vermont Under Investigation

A shed on the property of the Trapp Family Lodge was completely destroyed, authorities said

By Jake Levin

Gregory Boluch

A shed fire at a well-known family lodge in Vermont has authorities seeking information.

Officials in Stowe, Vermont responded to the Trapp Family Lodge, located at 700 Trapp Rd. in Stowe, around 7:30 p.m. Saturday where they discovered a shed fully engulfed in flames.

More New England coverage

bernie sanders mittens 45 mins ago

Woman Behind Bernie's Mittens Knitting More For a Good Cause

Maine 3 hours ago

Maine Man Dies in Snowmobile Crash

While firefighters worked to put out the blaze in the shed at the lodge, which authorities said was storing firewood, trash and recycling, they discovered a second fire at another structure a short distance away.

The second fire was extinguished without causing any damage, authorities said, but the first one -- located on Pasture Drive near the guest house area of the resort -- completely destroyed the structure.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Vermont State Police in Williston at (802) 878-7111, or contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 1-800-32-ARSON.

This article tagged under:

Trapp Family LodgeVermont
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us