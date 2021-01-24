Fire At Well-Known Family Lodge in Vermont Under Investigation

A shed fire at a well-known family lodge in Vermont has authorities seeking information.
Officials in Stowe, Vermont responded to the Trapp Family Lodge, located at 700 Trapp Rd. in Stowe, around 7:30 p.m. Saturday where they discovered a shed fully engulfed in flames.
More New England coverage
While firefighters worked to put out the blaze in the shed at the lodge, which authorities said was storing firewood, trash and recycling, they discovered a second fire at another structure a short distance away.
The second fire was extinguished without causing any damage, authorities said, but the first one -- located on Pasture Drive near the guest house area of the resort -- completely destroyed the structure.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Vermont State Police in Williston at (802) 878-7111, or contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 1-800-32-ARSON.