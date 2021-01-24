Fire At Well-Known Family Lodge in Vermont Under Investigation

A shed fire at a well-known family lodge in Vermont has authorities seeking information.

Officials in Stowe, Vermont responded to the Trapp Family Lodge, located at 700 Trapp Rd. in Stowe, around 7:30 p.m. Saturday where they discovered a shed fully engulfed in flames.

While firefighters worked to put out the blaze in the shed at the lodge, which authorities said was storing firewood, trash and recycling, they discovered a second fire at another structure a short distance away.

The second fire was extinguished without causing any damage, authorities said, but the first one -- located on Pasture Drive near the guest house area of the resort -- completely destroyed the structure.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Vermont State Police in Williston at (802) 878-7111, or contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 1-800-32-ARSON.