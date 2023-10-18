Fire breaks out after car crashes into tanker truck in East Boston

By Munashe Kwangwari

A car and a truck were involved in a collision on Route 1A in East Boston — creating a challenging scene for first responders.

Part of Route 1A continued to be blocked off as of around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters said they were first called to the crash at around 3 a.m.

It's still unclear how or why, but a woman reportedly drove her car through the intersection where Route 1A and Boardman Street meet, and T-boned a tanker that was carrying 8,000 gallons of gas.

The crash led to a significant fire involving both vehicles, but only the woman was transported to the hospital. Her exact condition was unknown at last check, but she was reportedly intubated and fire officials said she was in "pretty bad condition."

The tanker driver, a man, was okay.

No firefighters were hurt.

