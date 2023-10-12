2 taken to hospital after fire breaks out at Cambridge building complex

A fire broke out on Thursday morning in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The fire was at a building complex on Garden Street.

The Cambridge Fire Department confirmed it was working to put out the flames, with the department's chief saying on scene that two people were rushed to the hospital — one with burns.

Aerial images showed smoke coming from the building.

An NBC10 Boston photographer saw someone being rescued from the third floor by three firefighters.

Additional details were not immediately available.