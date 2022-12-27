Fire Breaks Out at Dorchester Home Early Tuesday Morning

First responders in Boston knocked down a fire that broke out early morning Tuesday at a home in the Dorchester neighborhood.

Firefighters responded to the 400 block of Talbot Avenue for a fire in a two and a half story wood-framed home. The Boston Fire Department described a "heavy fire load," but said that crews were able to "quickly" knock down the flames.

Companies responded to call at 438 Talbot Av & requested the 1st alarm response for a confirmed fire all companies working plus additional companies to quickly knock down fire in the 21/2 story large wood frame structure with a heavy fire load pic.twitter.com/XHR013X3Mx — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 27, 2022

Crews were clearing as of around 2 a.m.

The Red Cross got involved to help one person who lived there, according to the fire department.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the fire.