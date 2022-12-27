Local

Fire Breaks Out at Dorchester Home Early Tuesday Morning

The fire was quickly knocked out, and an investigation into the cause has been launched

By Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

First responders in Boston knocked down a fire that broke out early morning Tuesday at a home in the Dorchester neighborhood.

Firefighters responded to the 400 block of Talbot Avenue for a fire in a two and a half story wood-framed home. The Boston Fire Department described a "heavy fire load," but said that crews were able to "quickly" knock down the flames.

Crews were clearing as of around 2 a.m.

The Red Cross got involved to help one person who lived there, according to the fire department.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the fire.

