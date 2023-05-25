Local

Somerville

Fire Breaks Out at Triple-Decker in Somerville

By Matt Fortin and Mark Garfinkel

NBC Universal, Inc.

A fire broke out Thursday morning at a triple-decker home in Somerville, Massachusetts.

By 7 a.m., firefighters had been able to knock down the heavy fire at the home on Central Street.

All of the occupants were able to get out of the building.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The fire appeared to be concentrated on the upper floor of the home, with photos showing flames in the top corner and heavy damage to a porch.

The Cambridge Fire Department said online that it was providing Somerville with mutual aid.

Additional information has not been released by fire officials.

More Somerville News

Somerville May 24

Inside Look at LEGO Discover Center in Somerville Ahead of Grand Opening

Somerville May 23

Vacant Storefront in East Somerville Transformed to Pop-Up Space for Community

This article tagged under:

Somerville
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us