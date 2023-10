Fire broke out at a high-rise building in downtown Boston on Thursday.

Firefighters said the fire was on the 30th floor of the building on Congress Street. The tower is a mixed-use building.

More details were not immediately available.

Companies are working at 280 Congress St with a fire on Fl 30 of the high rise. The main elevators are shut down & the freight elevator is being used for evacuation purposes. pic.twitter.com/oQh5S9iImx — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 19, 2023