A fire broke out Friday morning in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston.

The fire was on Thatcher Street, where plumes of smoke were billowing into the sky.

1st arriving companies had thick black smoke coming from a large 2 story garage fire on Thatcher St. in Hyde Park this morning. The building was unoccupied at the time , no injuries to report. pic.twitter.com/02SRmorjqr — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 27, 2023

The fire was at a large, two-story garage, which was unoccupied when the fire happened, according to the Boston Fire Department.

There were no injuries being reported.