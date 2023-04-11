Local

Hanover

Fire Breaks Out Overnight in Hanover

A barn, which had been converted to a residence, is being considered a total loss

By Matt Fortin

Firefighters at a fire in hanover massachusetts
NBC10 Boston

Crews in Hanover, Massachusetts, responded early Tuesday morning to a fire, which left a barn a total loss.

A passerby called 911 reporting the fire on Whiting Street just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to Hanover Fire Chief Jason Cavallaro. When police arrived on scene, they found a barn that had been converted to a residence fully involved with flames.

Someone was sleeping inside, and police were able to get them out.

Fire crews were able contain the flames to the barn, leaving the home next to it unscathed.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The barn, though, was said to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

More Hanover News

car accident Aug 6, 2022

Pickup Truck in Hanover, Mass. Drives Off Road and into Woods

Hanover Mar 22

Sullivan's Keeps Expanding: 3rd Location Has Soft Opening

This article tagged under:

Hanover
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us