Fire burning at Scituate home near the water

Crews are battling a fire at a beachfront home Friday afternoon in Scituate, Massachusetts.

Fire officials said the blaze at a single-family home on Oceanside Drive was reported shortly after 3:15 p.m.

Firefighters are trying to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes. Friday's strong winds have complicated the response, officials said.

The Scituate Fire Department was joined by crews from Cohasset, Hingham, Marshfield, Norwell and Pembroke.

People are being asked to avoid Oceanside Drive and the Sand Hills area.

No further information was immediately available.