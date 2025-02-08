Oxford

Fire burns at woodworking building in Oxford

By Asher Klein

Flames at a building on Southbridge Road in Oxford, Massachusetts, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025.
A fire was burning in Oxford, Massachusetts, Saturday night, that required help from neighboring fire departments.

Flames were seen at an industrial woodworking building on Southbridge Street by Texas Pond.

The Auburn and Grafton fire departments shared that they were at the scene helping Oxford firefighters.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt or how the fire started.

