Fire burns at woodworking building in Oxford

A fire was burning in Oxford, Massachusetts, Saturday night, that required help from neighboring fire departments.

Flames were seen at an industrial woodworking building on Southbridge Street by Texas Pond.

The Auburn and Grafton fire departments shared that they were at the scene helping Oxford firefighters.

@auburnmassfire Tower 1 in operation at a 3 alarm fire in a mill building at 140 Southbridge Rd. in #Oxford. #mutualaid #mafiredistrict7 pic.twitter.com/tcDk80DsDJ — Auburn Fire Rescue (@auburnmassfire) February 9, 2025

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt or how the fire started.