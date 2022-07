A fire at a building in Northboro, Massachusetts, sent smoke high into the air over the MetroWest town Saturday evening.

Firefighters confirmed they were battling a blaze on Whitney Street near Treetop Circle, but didn't provide more details.

"Avoid the area if possible!" the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Firefighters from Northboro were seen helping to put out the flames.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.