Fire Burns Chelsea Buildings; Occupant Who Tried Fighting It Hospitalized

A man went into cardiac arrest while trying to put out a fire that spread to a second building in Chelsea, Massachusetts

A man was hospitalized Friday after trying to fight a fire that broke out in Chelsea, Massachusetts.

Fire officials say the blaze on High Street reached three alarms. It started at one building and spread to the house behind it.

People in the home were trying to put it out with a hose, officials said. One man went into cardiac arrest and was taken unresponsive to a hospital.

The fire had been knocked down as of Friday evening.

Firefighters had difficulties with access, manpower and water on the dead-end street.

Crews were only able to fight the fire inside for a short time before having to evacuate and attack it from outside.

