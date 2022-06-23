Local

Gloucester

Fire Burns Gloucester Marina Building

Firefighters helped one person evacuate the building, but no one was hurt

By Kate Riccio

Courtesy Gloucester Fire Department

A waterfront building in Gloucester's Inner Harbor was burned in a fire early Thursday morning, fire officials said.

Several residents were displaced in the fire, which was put out with the help of firefighters from several departments in the area, according to the Gloucester Fire Department.

The fire was reported at the Beacon Marine Basin on East Main Street about 7:07 a.m. Smoke had spread from the basement of the building to the roof, and the flames were extinguished by about 9:20 a.m., firefighters said.

Courtesy Peter Lovasco
Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Firefighters helped one person evacuate the building, but no one was hurt. Several people were displaced by the blaze and received aid from the American Red Cross at the scene, officials said.

Gloucester firefighters said they were assisted by other local authorities including the Beverly Fire Department Marine Unit, Beauport Ambulance and fire units from nearby towns Essex, Hamilton, Rockport and Manchester-by-the-Sea.

More Gloucester News

Gloucester Jun 22

Teen Dies After Jumping Into Water at Quarry in Gloucester

Massachusetts Jun 20

Early Morning Fire in Gloucester Sends 4 to Hospital

This article tagged under:

Gloucesterfiremarinagloucester fire departmentBeauport Ambulance Services
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us