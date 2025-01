A brush fire in the woods along Interstate 93 in Derry, New Hampshire, briefly closed two lanes of the highway, state police said.

The woodland fire was burning at mile marker 10, closing two northbound lanes. They were reopened by 3:45 p.m.

#UPDATE: All lanes are open. — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) January 8, 2025

It wasn't immediately clear if any structures were threatened.

The fire came on a blustery, cold day in the Greater Boston area.