Fire Burns Through Dorchester Home

A fire burned through a home in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood late Saturday morning.

Fire officials say the fire started around 11a.m. at a home on Adams Street. The 2-alarm fire burned through the first and second floor, and extended into the attic.

Firefighters were able to knock down the blaze. One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. One person in the home was also taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Officials say the fire caused $250,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.