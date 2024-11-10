Fire burns through Medford home, displacing residents

Ten people have been displaced from their homes after a fire burned through a home in Medford, Massachusetts on Sunday morning.

Firefighters responded to the home on Amaranth Avenue to find heavy fire coming out of the second and third floors.

"Shortly after we got here we got a heads up there may have been a pet, a cat in the house. It didn’t look good because there was flames," said Medford Fire Chief William Young. "But little ways into it my crew came out with it, so everyone did a good job."

Officials say all of the residents already evacuated before fire crews arrived, and no one was hurt.

The Red Cross is working to help displaced residents. The cause of the fire is under investigation.