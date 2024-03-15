Boston

Fire causes major damage to multi-family home in Boston

No injuries were reported

By Marc Fortier

A fire caused major damage to a multi-family home in Boston on Friday morning.

Boston fire said they responded to a home on Forest Street around 8:45 a.m. to find heavy smoke and fire in the rear on the first and second floors of the building.

The heavy fire had been knocked down as of 9:30 a.m., but fire officials said the rear of the building sustained major damage.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

No injuries were reported.

Fire crews remain on scene extinguishing hot spots.

More Boston stories

2 hours ago

Boston police issue renewed warning about spiked drinks ahead of St. Pat's weekend

4 hours ago

Local leaders plan public push to keep Boston nursing home open

This article tagged under:

Boston
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us