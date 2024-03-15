Fire causes major damage to multi-family home in Boston

A fire caused major damage to a multi-family home in Boston on Friday morning.

Boston fire said they responded to a home on Forest Street around 8:45 a.m. to find heavy smoke and fire in the rear on the first and second floors of the building.

At approximately 8:45 heavy smoke and fire in the rear on floor 1 and 2 of a 2/12 story multi family home at 25/27 Forest st. A second alarm was ordered. pic.twitter.com/WXfvuMUTCB — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 15, 2024

The heavy fire had been knocked down as of 9:30 a.m., but fire officials said the rear of the building sustained major damage.

Heavy fire knocked down major damage to the rear of the building , companies are overhauling. pic.twitter.com/FtmmqS9BFV — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 15, 2024

No injuries were reported.

Fire crews remain on scene extinguishing hot spots.