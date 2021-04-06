Fire Damages $5M Mansion on Mattapoisett Harbor

Fire poured from a historic waterfront mansion Tuesday afternoon in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts.

The home on Ned's Point Road, overlooking Mattapoisett Harbor, is valued around $5 million, and its massive size complicated firefighting efforts.

Mattapoisett Fire Chief Andrew Murray said the house is over 9,000 square feet, and is "one of the largest houses they have in town."

A neighbor called 911 around 1:30 p.m. to report smoke coming from the roof.

The homeowners were home at the time, but they weren't hurt. No injuries were reported.

One neighbor says the sprawling home is known for its gardens. It was built in 1917, and in the 50s and 60s, it was home to the Silver Gull Inn.

"It's had some famous gardeners and architects," the woman said. "The couple who owns it have spent — they've been here about 20-something years, and they spent an incredible amount of time restoring the house."

Despite southwest wind coming from the water, and water issues to fight the fire, firefighters were able to keep it at two alarms and salvage much of the house.

Murray says the damages are estimated around $1 million.

Work was being done on the outside of the building at the time, and the cause is believed to be accidental, Murray said.

He says the workers were at lunch when it started.

"Started on the exterior of the building, on the rear of the building then, went through hybrid soffits up into the attic, and took off from there," he said.

Power was cut to the home Tuesday night, and the home had significant water damage.

The homeowners declined comment.