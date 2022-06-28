Fire Damages Cottage Next to Maine Lighthouse

A house on the property of the Prospect Harbor Lighthouse caught fire Monday, officials said.

Multiple fire departments responded and smoke poured from windows of the century-old lightkeeper’s cottage in the town of Gouldsboro, east of Winter Harbor.

The blaze was quickly extinguished. There was no immediate word on the extent of damage.

The lighthouse dates to 1849 but the existing lighthouse, made of wood, went into service in 1891. The keeper’s cottage, built around the same time, is in a separate structure.