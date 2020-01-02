Local
Rockland

Fire Damages Multi-Family Home in Rockland

By Lara Salahi

More than 20 residents have been displaced after a fire burned through a multi-family home in Rockland, Massachusetts.

Firefighters responded to the fire on East Water Street shortly after 12:30a.m. on Thursday.

Fire officials say multiple alarms were called since the Rockland Fire Department had only three firefighters on duty. Twelve community fire departments including state and private agencies came also responded to the fire.

One person was rescued from the home and taken to a nearby hospital. No word on the victim's condition.

Fire officials say all residents have been accounted for.

