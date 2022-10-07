‘Fire Department Activity' Delays MBTA Commuter Rail Train in Hanson

The MBTA Commuter Rail says a train on the Kingston Line is delayed "due to fire department activity" in Hanson, Massachusetts.

The train that left South Station at 3:33 p.m. was about an hour behind schedule, according to a tweet from commuter rail officials.

Update: Kingston Line Train 055 (3:33 pm from South Station) remains stopped at Hanson and is approximately 1 hour behind schedule due to fire department activity. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) October 7, 2022

The one that left an hour later was running about an hour and a half behind schedule, the commuter rail said around 6:45 p.m. Delays were not reported on trips later at night.

Police in Hanson said Main Street along Route 27 was closed at the station, with a disabled train blocking the street.

Keolis, the company that runs the commuter rail, blamed the incident on an electrical short, saying it "produced some smoke in the locomotive cab."

"In compliance with safety protocols, train dispatch reached out to local first responders to manage the vehicle traffic in the area and ensure there was no risk of fire due to the electrical failure," a Keolis spokesperson told NBC10 Boston in a statement.

A firefighters union in Hanson said earlier crews were dealing with a train fire at the Hanson station, noting that the train had been evacuated and asking people to avoid the area.

Hanson Engine 2 and Car 61 are handling a train fire at the Hanson MBTA station. The gates at Main St (Rt. 27) remain down, please avoid the area.

The train has been evacuated. pic.twitter.com/DAdgLUIlwq — Hanson Firefighters (@hfd2713) October 7, 2022

The Hanson Fire Department's official Twitter account had not shared any information as of around 5:20 p.m.