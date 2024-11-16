Fire destroys 125-year-old club house building at golf club in Shelton

A fire destroyed a 125-year-old club house building at a golf club in Shelton on Friday night.

Fire crews responded to a fully involved building fire at the Highland Country Club around 11:30 p.m.

A large orange glow was visible in the area and the first firefighters at the scene found the club house fully engulfed.

At one point, fire officials said a 500 gallon propane tank had boiling liquid expanding vapor explosion and the power lines burned off the building.

Embers sparked a brush fire, according to fire officials, however, it was quickly contained.

The building is being described as a total loss.

No injuries were reported.