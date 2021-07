An elementary school was destroyed Sunday when a fire ravaged the building in Frenchville, Maine.

Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof of the Dr. Leveques Elementary School, according to video posted by NBC affiliate Newscenter Maine.

Several crews have been fighting the fire, which has already caused massive damage to the school.

It is not clear at this time what caused the blaze.