Firefighters battelled flames that broke out in a former function hall around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in Milton, Massachusetts.

The old function hall was being renovated into a future Goddard School, a private early education provider. The building is a total loss after a couple of months worth of construction, according to Milton Fire Chief Christopher Madden.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.