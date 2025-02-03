Maine

Fire destroys Maine Turnpike Authority garage off I-95

The building and its contents are a total loss

By Marc Fortier

Maine Fire Marshal's Office

An investigation is underway after a large fire destroyed a Maine Turnpike Authority garage located just off Interstate 95 on Sunday.

The State Fire Marshal's Office said a 911 call was placed shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday reporting a fire at the garage located off the side of I-95 and Hackett Road in Auburn. Upon arrival, the Auburn Fire Department found the 6-bay garage engulfed in flames.

The building and its contents are a total loss, fire officials said. No injuries were reported.

Investigators with the fire marshal's office were still on scene Monday morning working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

More Maine stories

Maine 4 hours ago

Dive team recovers body from sunken fishing vessel off Maine coast

Earthquakes Feb 2

Third earthquake reported in the past week off New England

This article tagged under:

Maine
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us